Man sentenced to life for 2018 shooting

Sellers Bell, who shot his mother's boyfriend in 2018, has been sentenced to life without parole.

Almost 4 years ago, 42-year-old Annie Jones and 23-year-old Seller Bell were arrested for the murder of Larry Harden Sr.

On Saturday, Bell was convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

In a release by the Macon Bibb District Attorney, Bell was convicted of Malice Murder, 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On May 29, 2018, Bell shot his mother's long time boyfriend, Larry Harden Sr., in his home.

Bell claims the shooting was in self defense, despite blood, forensic, medical, and cell phone evidence that suggested otherwise.

Witness family testimony also contradicted Bell's claims.

After deliberation for only an hour, the jury returned its verdict of guilty on all counts.