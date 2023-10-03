Man arrested for allegedly shooting man during fight in Cordele, shooting up home nearby, Cordele Police say

The Cordele Police Department says the man allegedly then went to a nearby home, shot at it and then went to the hospital to try and confront the victim again.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the lower back during the course of a fight outside of the Legion in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

In a press release, the suspected shooter, Octavious Woodson, 33, of Cordele was arrested outside of the Crips Regional Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after going to multiple locations — including the hospital — to try and confront the man he is accused of shooting earlier.

The shooting started with a fight at the Legion, located at 10 Street, the Cordele Police Department said. Then, they say Woodson shot the man in the lower back.

The man who was shot then ran away from the Legion, the department said.

Woodson then went to a home on West 18th Avenue a few blocks away where he thought the victim had run. There, they say that Woodson shot at the house and at the residents inside.

Woodson then went to the Crisp County Regional Hospital in hopes of confronting the person he shot, they say, but hospital security and a Crisp County Sheriff's Office Deputy approached Woodson.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office then arrested him outside the hospital, the press release said.

According to the Cordele Police Department, Woodson was evaluated for the injuries that he had received during the fight, but after he was cleared, Woodson was taken to the Crisp County Law Enforcement Center.

Woodson is charged with aggravated assault, but the Cordele Police Department says that more charges are pending against Woodson.

The department asks that anyone with additional information contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-278-2921 or the non-emergency 911 number at 229-276-2920.

