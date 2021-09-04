Man arrested for drug trafficking after 70 large bags of suspected marijuana found in Loft

Jesse James Elliot is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested for drug trafficking at the Dannenburg Lofts after deputies found several bags of marijuana in a loft, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

33-year-old Jesse James Elliot has been charged with with Possession, Purchase, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine, and Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

On Friday at 1:35 p.m., deputies responded to calls about a fight at the Dannenburg Lofts and when they arrived a maintenance manager said that two men were fighting.

One of the men kicked the door in of the other mans apartment.

Deputies asked to search the loft to make sure that the other man was no longer there and that no one had been hurt inside.

While checking the loft, a deputy noticed a strong odor and found two large, clear bags of marijuana in one of the rooms.

The deputy contacted the Sheriff's Office Drug Unit and obtained a warrant to search the rest of the loft.

Deputies found over 70 large bags of suspected marijuana, several tote boxes of vape pens, and several mason jars, containing a dark, brown liquid. These items will be tested to determine their specific contents.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.