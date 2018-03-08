UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

The GBI issued a correction on the victim's age. Tonia Herring was 49-years-old. The GBI originally recorded her age 50.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is holding 64-year-old Raymond Chambliss in the Monroe County Detention Center.

He lives on Jones Court where the shooting happened.

Investigators said the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

---------------------------------------------------

A Forsyth woman is dead after a shooting early Friday morning.

Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor identified the victim as 49-year-old Tonia Herring.

Major Alexander Daniels with the Forsyth Police Department said they're investigating Herring's death as a homicide.

According to the GBI, a man in custody, but no formal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates.

