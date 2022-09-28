Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County

The man is being held at the Upson County Jail without bond.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office.

42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston.

The post said he was found with more than three pounds of meth, valued at around $8,000.

Sheriff Dan Kilgore said the Upson area drug unit and Georgia State Patrol helped with the investigation.

York is currently being held at the Upson County Jail without bond.