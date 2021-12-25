Man arrested for reckless driving after crash on Mount Pleasant Church Road

A driver and two juveniles were injured in the crash.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested for reckless driving after a collision on Mount Pleasant Church Road at its intersection with Briarmont Drive on Christmas morning.

According to the Bibb County's Sheriff's Office, at 11:50 a.m. 41-year-old James Bucky Hammock of Fort Valley was traveling east on Mount Pleasant Church Road when he collided with an SUV.

The SUV was traveling west bound on Mount Pleasant Church Road and attempted to make a left turn on to Briarmont Drive, when the vehicles crashed into each other.

The driver of the SUV and two juvenile passengers were transported to Atrium Health Navicent.

One of the juvenile passengers was listed in critical condition and later transported by helicopter to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital for further treatment.

Hammock was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of driving too fast for conditions.

Hammock currently has a bond for $1,560.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.