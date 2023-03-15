Man arrested for terroristic threats left on Macon-Bibb animal control voicemail

The man can be heard threatening to burn the animal control building down and shoot the occupants as they run from the building.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested after he and another woman left a threatening message on the Macon-Bibb Animal Control voicemail.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Monday two deputies responded to 4214 Fulton Mill Road about the threats, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

They say when deputies arrived they spoke to a man who said Sierra Adiasor and Billy Taylor left a threatening voicemail.

The report says the voicemail referenced a call deputies responded to at 3219 Seminole Avenue where two dogs were removed from Taylor and Adiasor's home because of animal cruelty.

According to the report, deputies heard Adiasor say she and Taylor will be animal welfare's new stalkers and that they will get their dogs back, by "any means necessary, even if they have to die to do it."

Adiasor made a series of other threats including running over deputies with her car and beating staff members with a pole, the report says.

Deputies say Taylor can be heard in the background also threatening to come after animal control staff.

Taylor and Adiasor also threaten to burn the animal control building down and shoot the occupants as they run from the building.

Warrants were issued for both Sierra Adiasor and Billy Taylor in reference to terroristic threats.