Man arrested in case of 3 stolen vehicles in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested in a case of 3 stolen vehicles in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call about cars stolen at Cherokee Brick Company at 3250 Waterville Road.

The deputies began their search, and found the stolen cars nearby in a heavily wooded area.

They also found a third car, which was reported stolen on monday at 7:30 a.m.

All 3 cars were stuck in the mud.

While checking inside one of the cars with tinted windows, one of the deputies found 35-year-old Eric Ivan Searcy-Bryson asleep in the car.

Bryson was arrested and is now in custody at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, facing three counts of Felony Theft by Taking Auto and Probation Violation.

All of the cars were returned to their owners.