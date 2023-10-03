Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Saturday shooting in Milledgeville

The suspect is charged with is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Monday the Milledgeville Police Department arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened over the weekend, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They say officers conducted a search warrant for a home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in reference to the murder of 43-year-old Joshua Corey Jones on Saturday.

30-year-old Tavish Nigel Goddard was taken into custody at the without incident, according to the post. They say he is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Saturday, Corey was shot on the 300 block of Evans Avenue in Milledgeville, according to a press release from the Milledgeville Police Department.