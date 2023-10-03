x
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Saturday shooting in Milledgeville

The suspect is charged with is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Monday the Milledgeville Police Department arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened over the weekend, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They say officers conducted a search warrant for a home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in reference to the murder of 43-year-old Joshua Corey Jones on Saturday. 

30-year-old Tavish Nigel Goddard was taken into custody at the without incident, according to the post. They say he is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

On Saturday, Corey was shot on the 300 block of Evans Avenue in Milledgeville, according to a press release from  the Milledgeville Police Department.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department (478-414-4090) and ask for Lieutenant January, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers 478-742-2330. 

