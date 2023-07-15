Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder of teen on Carlisle Avenue in Macon

According to records from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two men were arrested for Tyreek Young's murder back in 2022, and a third man was arrested on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — According to records from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a third man was arrested in connection with a 2022 murder on Friday.

Bibb County jail records show Lebron Jaquarius Colbert was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Murder, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies.

The sheriff's office confirmed to 13WMAZ that investigators made the arrest in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young.

Back in 2022, two other suspects were charged in Young's murder: a 16-year-old juvenile and 17-year-old Jaquavious Jamal Scott.

Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on July 15, 2022.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on July 17. An 18-year-old was also shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The pair of teens charged in Young's death were arrested in a separate case.

On Sept. 7, four people were arrested after a pursuit and foot chase in connection with a stolen car on Napier Avenue, including a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

That's when deputies arrested Jaquavious Scott and the 16-year-old.