Macon man arrested in connection with road rage case

Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested the man on Wednesday after a driver reported getting shot at on April 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is under arrest in connection to a road rage case that happened back on April 7 where he's accused of firing shots at another motorist.

In a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they said that deputies arrested 33-year-old Sean Deante Hollins on Wednesday after identifying his car and linking it to his address.

Deputies say the road rage call came in around 12:10 p.m. on April 7.

The victim reported that they were going East on Columbus Road near Ivey Drive when another driver drove up from behind in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

They say the driver of the Malibu (believed to be Hollins) tried to pass them on the left. While passing him, Hollins made eye contact with the victim.

The victim shrugged his shoulders, and Hollins then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

The victim said there were 3 or 4 shots fired, and one of them hit his windshield and damaged the front passenger window.

The shooter sped away, but the victim followed him and got his license plate number.

Deputies investigated the attack and identified Hollins's address from his plate.

They say when they got to his house, the vehicle was there with the weapon sitting in the backseat in plain sight.

Hollins turned himself over to deputies, who took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Discharging a firearm on Public Roadways, and Aggressive Driving.