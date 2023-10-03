Man arrested in Cordele after driving car at officer in March

On Tuesday, officers arrested Antonio Jamar Brown at Motel 6 in Cordele.

CORDELE, Ga. — The Cordele Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for an assault that happened in March.

They say on March 13, officers responded to a call about a disturbance where someone said they were followed and threatened by then 37-year-old Antonio Jamar Brown of Cordele.

Brown had already left when officers arrived at the scene, according to the press release from the Cordele Police Department.

They say when an officer spotted Brown not far from the scene, the officer made an attempt to stop him.

Brown then drove away from the officer but was stopped by a blocked train on 3rd Street.

The officer got out of the car to arrest Brown and he then drove directly at the officer.

The officer fired at the car but did not hit Brown and Brown did not stop his car.

Prior to this incident, Antonio Brown had outstanding warrants already for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine with Intent. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called, and they took over the investigation.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Brown at Motel 6 in Cordele.