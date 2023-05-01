Man arrested and charged in fatal traffic accident that killed 72-year-old man on Emery Highway

The accident happened in September 2022.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been arrested and charged in a 2022 fatal traffic accident on Emery Highway, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

72-year-old Lewis Moore was hit and later pronounced dead after a traffic accident on Emery Highway. On Sept. 26, Lewis was traveling east on Emery Highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street when a Pontiac G8 collided with him. Investigators determined that the driver of the Pontiac G8 was at fault for the accident.

The driver, 24-year-old Anthony Bernard McNear Jr. was arrested on April 10 during a traffic stop on I-16. He was charged with Homicide by Motor Vehicle and Aggressive Driving. McNear is being held without bond.