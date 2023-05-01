Man arrested and charged in fatal traffic accident that killed 72-year-old man on Emery Highway

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been arrested and charged in a 2022 fatal traffic accident on Emery Highway, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
72-year-old Lewis Moore was hit and later pronounced dead after a traffic accident on Emery Highway. On Sept. 26, Lewis was traveling east on Emery Highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street when a Pontiac G8 collided with him. Investigators determined that the driver of the Pontiac G8 was at fault for the accident.
The driver, 24-year-old Anthony Bernard McNear Jr. was arrested on April 10 during a traffic stop on I-16. He was charged with Homicide by Motor Vehicle and Aggressive Driving. McNear is being held without bond.
Anyone with information on the fatal traffic accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.