Man arrested in Macon convenience store shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man wanted in a shooting death at an east Macon convenience store that happened earlier this week.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Christian Desmond Williams was arrested Thursday in the murder of 27-year-old Gregory Watkins. Watkins was shot and killed at the Chevron at 584 Emery Highway Sunday night.

The release says Williams was taken into custody at the Green Meadows Apartment complex without incident. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault. There is no bond.