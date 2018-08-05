Bibb deputies arrested the man wanted in the death of a man at a Macon motel Sunday afternoon.

That's according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The release says at around 5 p.m. Monday evening, deputies arrested 26-year-old Rashad Marquez Mays for shooting and killing 38-year-old Traveres Lester at the EconoLodge at 1990 Riverside Drive. He was found at a home in Lizella.

Mays was charged with murder and is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

