Man arrested in Sandersville for theft by taking, kidnapping

Dangelo Nelson could be facing more charges.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday morning in Sandersville for theft by taking and kidnapping.

According to a Facebook post by the Sandersville Police Department, the patrol division arrested Dangelo Nelson of Dublin.

Nelson was charged with theft by taking and kidnapping in Sandersville.

The Criminal Investigation Division has outstanding warrants for home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree from a previous incident that happened in Sandersville.

Nelson was also charged with an outstanding probation warrant out of Laurens County.