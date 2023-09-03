Man arrested in stolen car after leading Monroe County deputies on brief chase

According to a press release, deputies received an alert from Flock Safety about a stolen car in the area around Estes and Zebulon Road.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man led Monroe County deputies on a brief chase in a stolen car in Thursday.

According to a press release, deputies received an alert from Flock Safety about a stolen car in the area around Estes and Zebulon Road.

Deputies found the car on Whittle Road.

The release says once the driver saw deputies he began driving away from them.

After a brief chase, the driver lost control of the car and crashed.

Deputies confirmed the car was stolen in Twiggs County on March 6.

The driver, 43-year-old David Hammock of Macon, will be charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and multiple traffic citations, according to the press release.

Hammock was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries after the crash.

They say more charged are pending as Hammock had multiple stolen items in the car.