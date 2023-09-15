GBI: Man arrested on murder charges for shooting 16-year-old at Dublin home

The man originally told investigators that he thought the person was a home invader. But after he shot her, he said he realized that he actually knew the victim.

A Dublin man has been arrested and charged with murder for shooting a 16-year-old in his home, according to a press release from the GBI.

They say the shooting happened on Sept. 6 at around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Woodlawn Steet in Dublin.

According to the GBI, Shamiruna Coney, 16, was shot by 20-year-old Latavious Ramon Walker. In a previous press release, they say that Walker told them that he thought it was a home invader, but he said that he later realized that he knew Coney.

Now, Walker is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of felony murder, the GBI said.

The Dublin Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

According to the previous press release, the case was handed off to the Dublin District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

