Bibb County man arrested after search seizes over a pound of ecstasy, opiates and multiple guns, GBI says

The GBI says the two-month-long investigation ended on Aug. 2 after a search at Churchill and Hartley Streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County man was arrested and charged with a number of drug crimes after a two-month-long drug investigation ended with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation seizing over a pound of what they believe is ecstasy among other drugs, according to a press release from the GBI.

34-year-old Shedrick Fambles was arrested Aug. 2 after the GBI executed a search warrant at 2885 Churchill St. and 1254 Hartley St in Macon-Bibb, the GBI said.

During the search, the GBI says that they found 1.5 pounds of suspected ecstasy, 6.4 ounces of Fentanyl, around 230 Oxycodone pills along with three handguns, one rifle and a shotgun.

Fambles is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, sale of fentanyl and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony, but the GBI says more charges are on their way, the press release said.

Fambles was taken to the Bibb County Jail.

The GBI says the search warrants came about after a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol.

The investigation was conducted by the GBI's Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Department of Correction, the Georgia Department of Community Services and the Georgia State Patrol.

According to the GBI press release, they encourage citizens to report drug and gang activity to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 833-486-8477 or the GBI's Middle Georgia Gang Task Force at 770-602-2864.

They also say you can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.