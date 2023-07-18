South Fulton Fire Rescue said this is the ninth arrest by its investigators for intentionally setting a fire this year.

A man has been charged with arson several months after investigators with South Fulton Fire Rescue said he intentionally set fire to an apartment complex.

The fire happened on the night of Jan. 20 at the Beacon Ridge Apartments, previously known as the Biscayne Apartments, on Old National Highway in College Park. Officials previously said there were no injuries, but at least 12 families were displaced after the flames ripped through their homes.

The man was already in police custody when fire investigators said they received a tip to their Georgia Arson Control Hotline.

"Information obtained from this incident was sufficient to initiate a warrant for the arrest of the adult suspect which was carried out by South Fulton Fire Investigators with the assistance of College Park Police Department," fire officials said in a release.

“We are certainly proud of our Fire Investigations Division for the steadfast work they do to keep our city safe from those who could cause hurt, harm, or danger to the residents of the City of South Fulton," South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones said.

South Fulton Fire Rescue has not yet released the name of the man facing charges.

