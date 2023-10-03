Man attempts to steal bullets, threatening employees at Academy. Here's what we know

The sheriff's office says that the robbery happened at the Academy Sporting Goods store on Eisenhower Parkway around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been arrested for stealing ammunition from the Academy Sporting Goods store on Eisenhower Parkway, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday that 21-year-old Tandre Travon Johnson was grabbing bullets from the sporting goods store and hiding them like he was about to shoplift them, the release said.

While the sheriff's deputies were on the way to the store, Johnson threatened to shoot store employees, they say, but Johnson was then arrested when deputies arrived at the store.

According to the news release, Johnson had a gun and the stolen ammunition on him when they arrested him.

He was charged with robbery by intimidation, terroristic threats, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Johnson also had a warrant for four counts of aggravated assault in an unrelated case.

If you have any information related to the case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime at 1-877-68CRIME.

The case is still under investigation, and all details are, at this point, preliminary, the sheriff's office said. They could change as the investigation moves forward.