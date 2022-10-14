Man breaks 3-month-old neck; smothers twin infant's face with pillow

The Rome, Georgia police department said that he was arrested on three felony charges.

ROME, Ga. — Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking a three-month-old infant’s neck and smothering the infant’s twin sisters with a pillow, according to the Rome Police Department.

The report from the police said it happened on October 3. Officers said Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. caused “cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” to 3-month-old twins. He broke the neck of one 3-month-old infant and then put pillows over the sisters “while they were crying,” the department claims.