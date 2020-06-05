MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying one of the men who broke into a downtown Macon restaurant in the last week.

According to a news release, the burglary happened at Parish on Cherry between the dates of May 1-4.

The sheriff’s office says at least one man forced his way inside through the back door of the restaurant and stole liquor, cash and other items.

A surveillance footage still of one of the alleged burglars has been released, and another man is in custody.

If you can identify the man or have more information about the burglary, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

BSO

