Man builds 15-foot lifelike 'shark-shower' at his Lake Sinclair home

The shark, nicknamed K-Bite, plays music and quotes from the movie Jaws!

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Lake Sinclair man is making jaws drop with his latest project -- an outdoor, "shark-shower."

John Parker spends his time collecting and carving wood, and making little metal projects.

"I try to build something every week to try and build something and hang on the trees," said Parker.

He lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, with his wife Julie, but they've always loved the water. They built the Lake Sinclair property in 1985 as their vacation home.

"During a lot of weekends, we have a lot of people here and we only have one shower in the house, so we definitely needed extra shower space," he said.

His niece Karen loves sharks, so he decided to build a 16-foot, 600-pound "shark-shower," named K-Bite.

"She just said, 'That would be so cool, Uncle John," recalled Parker. "I just started on it, drew it out, put the metal in it, brought it down with some friends, and here we are!"

But the fun doesn't stop there. His son made a tape and put in music from the movie Jaws.

"You had to have the Jaws theme song. It's not just the music. It's some of the -- 'We're going to need a bigger boat,'" said Parker.

Julie says he learned how to weld and spent nine months working on the project. The hard work paid off.

"The shark is probably the most famous, and is my favorite, because our grandkids enjoy it and people come down and look forward to taking a shark shower. It's just a lot of fun," said Parker.

Does the shark shower also come with shampoo and body wash?

"Yes, it's all there. It's all hanging up in there. We supply all that. It's no charge," said Parker.

It cost him about $2,500 and 10 friends helped haul it from Fayetteville to Hancock County.