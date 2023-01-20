Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams.
Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
The fire started just after midnight on Tuesday at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
Holland was airlifted to the burn center.
Investigators said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but they know it started in the living room. Apartment units on both sides of the victim’s apartment also suffered damage.