Man charged after shooting at Cochran motel, GBI investigating

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time

COCHRAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to find out more details after a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a Cochran motel.

A news release from the GBI says it happened just before 6 p.m. at the Budget Inn at 320 North Second Street.

Louis T. Gordon was arguing with someone at the motel when he got shot, according to the GBI.

Gordon was taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. There is no update on his condition right now.

The GBI says Antonio G. Jenkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He's being held at the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center.