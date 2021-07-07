Man charged after deputies, SWAT called to Crawford County home

Deputies were called to the home after a family member told them they were concerned about the man inside harming himself

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County man faces three charges of aggravated assault after a SWAT incident over the weekend.

According to a news release, deputies were called to assist Community Ambulance Service at a home on Union Church Road around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

They spoke with a family member who was concerned about the man harming himself.

The release says deputies spoke with the man via cellphone before hearing two gunshots and losing contact with him.

Peach County SWAT was called to the scene, and then deputies heard from the man and it was determined he wasn’t trying to harm himself.

Investigators secured three warrants for 53-year-old Virgil Ludlam. He was arrested Tuesday in Morgan County.

On Wednesday, he went before a magistrate judge for his first appearance and his bond was denied.