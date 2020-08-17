Man charged after deputies find meth, ecstasy in search at Macon motel

A tipster called deputies about a man with a large amount of drugs in his room

MACON, Ga. — A Putnam County man is being held without bond after a drug bust at a Macon motel on Friday evening.

According to a news release, Bibb deputies executed a search warrant at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Dr. around 5 p.m. after receiving a tip.

It says they found 47-year-old Bryan Harris, of Eatonton, with over a pound of meth, 80 Xanax pills and ecstasy.

He was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail, where he is being held without bond.

He is charged with trafficking meth, possession of schedule I/II substance with intent to distribute and possession of schedule III/IV/V substance with intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with information can call them at 478-751-7500.