WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Centerville man is behind bars on multiple traffic charges after a high-speed chase across two Central Georgia counties.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ronnie Harlowe, they were notified Thursday morning that Bibb County was chasing a suspect and they were about to enter Houston County.

Harlowe says the car was going down Watson Boulevard when a Houston County deputy joined the chase near where the road intersects at Collins Avenue.

The chase continued down Watson Boulevard when the driver hit another car and kept going near Pleasant Hill.

About a half-mile after the accident, one of the Bibb cruisers had a mechanical issue and had to stop the chase.

Harlowe says Houston County took over from there and they boxed in the car, ending the chase.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Thomas Virgil Wilds, was arrested along with two other women that Harlowe didn’t identify.

The trio are being held at the Houston County Detention Center, and are also pending charges in Bibb County.

13WMAZ reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for more information about what started the chase.

According to Wilds’ booking sheet, there was a warrant out for probation violation, and it says the original charge was obstruction of law enforcement and possession with intent to distribute meth.

This story will be updated with the names of the two women and what started the chase when that information is available.

