GBI: Man charged after shootout with officers in Warner Robins shopping center parking lot

The three officers involved are on leave with pay pending the results of the investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The GBI has charged a man after a shootout with officers in a Warner Robins shopping center parking lot Thursday.

According to a news release, Derik Jones faces three charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm while on first offender probation, criminal trespassing and entering auto.

He will be taken to the Houston County jail after being released from the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

The GBI says of the three officers involved; two were with Warner Robins Police and the third was an off-duty Crawford County deputy, who was shopping at the Walmart.

According to Warner Robins Police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the three officers involved are on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues. Their names are being withheld.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS, ACCORDING TO GBI

Warner Robins Police received a call about a suspect in custody for shoplifting at the Watson Boulevard Walmart around 2 p.m.

Officers arrived 10 minutes later and spoke to Walmart Loss Prevention. While speaking with them, a person came up to the officers and told them a man was breaking into cars in the parking lot.

Officers went out to look at the car that had been broken into and were then told the suspect, Derik Jones, was still in the parking lot.

When officers went up to Jones, he ran across the parking lot toward TJ Maxx and Bealls Outlet. The GBI says Jones and the three officers exchanged gunfire in front of the Bealls, and Jones was hit.

He was taken to the Medical Center in Macon and the gun he used was identified as a gun stolen out of a car in the Walmart parking lot.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the GBI is still conducting an independent investigation.

Once that’s completed it will be turned over to the Houston County DA’s office for review.