Man charged after fatal shooting in Dublin phone store parking lot

According to an incident report, it happened at the Cricket Wireless on High Street in mid-October

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a phone store.

According to a Dublin Police case summary, 29-year-old Justin Edward Evans was arrested Friday around 2 p.m. on a murder warrant.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Otis Jackson back in mid-October.

BACKGROUND

Officers were called to the Cricket Wireless on High Street around 3 a.m. Oct. 16. for a report of a man lying in the parking lot.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man lying on his back in front of the store with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.