Man charged after fatal shooting in Dublin phone store parking lot

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a phone store.
According to a Dublin Police case summary, 29-year-old Justin Edward Evans was arrested Friday around 2 p.m. on a murder warrant.
He’s accused of fatally shooting Otis Jackson back in mid-October.
BACKGROUND
Officers were called to the Cricket Wireless on High Street around 3 a.m. Oct. 16. for a report of a man lying in the parking lot.
When officers got to the scene, they saw a man lying on his back in front of the store with a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.
