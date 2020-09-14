Man charged after throwing Fort Valley block party where two men were shot

Police say he promoted and threw the block party despite his application for it being denied

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley man face a charge of reckless conduct after police say he threw a block party despite his application being denied.

According to Fort Valley Police, Dontavius Hammond was hosting an unauthorized block party where a shooting injured two people early Sunday morning.

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon says Hammond was told in writing that his application to hold a block party was denied, but he promoted it and held one anyway.

“We believe his actions endangered the safety of persons attending the party by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk. The mayor and council enacted our block party ordinance to help mitigate situations that could cause harm or endanger the safety of other persons. His willful disregard constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person should exercise in similar situations,” said Spurgeon.

Hammond was arrested Monday and charged with reckless conduct and unlawful assembly.

The investigation into who shot two men in the chest at the party is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.