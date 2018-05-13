A Bibb County man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after a brief car chase Sunday afternoon.

According to a Bibb Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a call at Northern Tool Company on Ivey Drive around 12:30 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that an armed man entered the store and demanded cash from an employee.

After getting the money, he drove off in a Honda Accord heading east on Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies later saw the vehicle and followed it. One of the tires on the car blew, so the two men inside the car ran out and one was caught by deputies – 19-year-old Tyre Glover.

The money was recovered.

The second suspect hasn’t been identified yet.

Glover is charged with armed robbery. A mugshot isn’t available yet because he has not been booked.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

