MACON, Ga. — A Macon man now faces several charges linked to robberies at two Macon Family Dollar stores.

According to a news release, witnesses reported that an armed, masked man entered the store located at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue and demanded money from the cash registers. The news release says it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The man was able to get an unknown amount of money before leaving the scene.

None of the store’s employees or customers were hurt during the robbery.

Deputies found the man shortly after the robbery. He was identified as 28-year-old Fred James Harris. He was found near Anthony Road and Ballard Hudson School. Deputies chased Harris on foot into the woods nearby and arrested him. During the chase, one deputy received minor injuries during a brief struggle. The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.

Harris was also accused in the commercial robbery by intimidation at the Family Dollar located at 3600 Napier Avenue. That robbery happened on Monday, March 16th.

Harris was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Obstruction, Robbery by Intimidation, Theft by Shoplifting- misdemeanor, and Probation Violation.

