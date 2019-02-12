WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 23-year-old Alabama man is now in custody on murder charges after a July shooting in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, Morgan Baker is accused of killing 38-year-old Tamarco Head at Club Boss on North Davis Drive.

Baker was arrested on Nov. 13 and then extradited to Houston County where he was booked into the Houston County jail without bond on Nov. 25.

Here’s what we know about the case:

Warner Robins Police say the shooting happened as people were leaving Club Boss around 2 a.m. on July 6.

Officers were originally headed to the scene to help clear out the parking lot when shots were fired in the front breezeway of the club.

A 38-year-old man, Tamarco Head, was hit by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

A family member, Alva Brooks, told 13WMAZ that Head was related to Melando Moore, who was shot at Tanglewood Apartments and died in May.

Law enforcement said they didn’t think the two shootings were related.

