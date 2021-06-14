Man charged in Washington County wreck that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

41-year-old Charles Moss is charged with homicide of vehicle and driving under the influence.

A Sandersville man is now charged in connection to a deadly accident that happened in April.

The April 11 two-car fatal wreck happened outside of Davisboro.

41-year-old Charles Moss is charged with homicide of vehicle and driving under the influence.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 14000 block of Highway 231.

28-year-old Janesha Shanae Little, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cochran says a passenger in the car Little was driving was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the second car was taken to Augusta University Hospital with serious injuries.