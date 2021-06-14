Man charged in Washington County wreck that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

A Sandersville man is now charged in connection to a deadly accident that happened in April.
The April 11 two-car fatal wreck happened outside of Davisboro.
41-year-old Charles Moss is charged with homicide of vehicle and driving under the influence.
According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 14000 block of Highway 231.
28-year-old Janesha Shanae Little, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cochran says a passenger in the car Little was driving was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the second car was taken to Augusta University Hospital with serious injuries.
According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, Moss is also charged with no proof of insurance, possession of open alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and at least one other charge.