Monroe County man indicted in girlfriend's murder

Jadarius Watts was charged back in March for the murder of his child's mother at Lake Juliette.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County man was indicted on Friday for the death of 22-year-old Toriyahna Proctor.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, March 23rd of this year.

She was found in the backseat of Jadarius Watts' car, who was her boyfriend and father to her child. Watts was arrested and charged with murder.

Watts tried to run away, but they caught him when he "Jumped off the dock (of Lake Juliette) and tried to swim away from the deputies, but he couldn't swim, so the deputies had to pull him out of the water," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

Watts was indicted on charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Obstruction of an Officer after deliberation from the Monroe County Superior Court grand jury.