Man charged with murder after shooting at west Macon apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder after a fatal shooting in west Macon Wednesday night.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Braylon Jones was arrested Thursday.

Jones is accused of killing 30-year-old Cyrus Norwood, who was found dead after being shot in the head at the Shadowood West Apartments on West Highland Drive.

The release says investigators found Jones in the 4100-block of Arkwright Road after following leads.

Anyone with information in the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 and ask for an on-call investigator, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.