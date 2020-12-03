PERRY, Ga. — A man is in custody on charges of murder amid an investigation into two suspicious deaths in Perry.

According to jail records, Anthony Shoffner is being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

He's charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He appeared in court around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Capt. Heath Dykes says Shoffner was arrested by Perry Police at the Walgreens in downtown Perry.

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn says officers went to the Houston Lake Apartments for a welfare check, and found a man and woman dead inside.

Chief Lynn says they are treating these as suspicious deaths. He wouldn't tell us if the two people found inside were related or not.

He also wouldn't comment on whether the two people had any visible injuries or the possible cause of deaths. Coroner Danny Galpin has not released the identities of the deceased.

This story will be updated with that information when it's released.

