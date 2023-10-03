Warner Robins man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a man during fight

A man is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is charged with aggravated assault after getting into a fight with another man in from of his home on Friday.

34-year-old Raymond Loyd approached 55-year-old Rex Moore at his home in the 100 block of Arthur Street, a press release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office says.

The two began a verbal argument.

The sheriff's office says Loyd lunged toward Moore and stabbed him two times in the neck and left arm.

Moore had a gun and fired two rounds towards Loyd. One of the rounds grazed Loyd in the neck area under his chin, the release says.

Loyd is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.