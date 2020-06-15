MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with a shooting that happened at the Green Pine Acres Mobile Home Park on June 3.

According to a news release, 45-year-old Michael Williams is charged with aggravated assault.

Those charges stem from a fight that happened on June 3, where the Bibb Sheriff's Office alleges that Williams pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at a 40-year-old man, hitting him in the abdomen.

No one else was injured in the incident.

On June 13, deputies were checking the wooded area near the scene when they located Williams asleep in a maintenance shack belonging to Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was taken into custody without incident.

Williams also had a warrant for burglary in an unrelated case and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says anyone with information on the case can call them at 478-751-7500.

