Man charged with armed robbery of Houston Ave Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond after he allegedly robbed a Macon dollar store earlier this week.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Jarvis Flowers was arrested around 11:45 p.m. Thursday at the Carriage Hill Apartments on Northside Drive.

It says deputies were around the area of the apartment complex when they saw a Honda Accord pull into it.

Deputies identified the passenger of the vehicle as the robbery suspect, Jarvis Flowers.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with armed robbery.

That charge is a result from a robbery that happened at the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Ave. on Wednesday.

Flowers is accused of walking into the store with a gun and demanding money from the cash register.

If you have any information on the robbery, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.