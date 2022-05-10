Man charged with attacking Macon couple in their home

The sheriff's office says the accused was visiting the couple at their home prior to the assault

MACON, Ga. — A 41-year-old man is being held without bond after attacking a Macon couple in their home. According to the sheriff’s office, it was called in around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A release says the couple were assaulted in their Kathryn Drive home early Sunday morning. The husband is listed in stable condition, and the wife is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have since charged 41-year-old Frederick Jackson with two counts of aggravated assault and he is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.

The sheriff’s office says Jackson was visiting with the couple prior to the attack, and that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.