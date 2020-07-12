Man charged with Baldwin County liquor store robbery

Investigators say one of the store clerks fired a shot at the alleged robber and grazed his head

COOPERS, Ga. — A Wilkinson County man faces several felony charges after a robbery in Coopers on Saturday night.

According to Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at Pierce’s Package Store on Gordon Highway in Coopers.

King says the suspect, Taurus Burke, entered the liquor store with a gun and told the clerks he was robbing it.

One of the clerks fired a shot at Burke, grazing his head, and then Burke ran away.

King says the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found evidence in the robbery Sunday night.

Burke was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

13WMAZ has requested his mugshot from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and this story will be updated once we receive it.