LAURENS CO. — A man has been charged with the burglary of a Laurens County church after a rash of church burglaries within the last week.

According to investigator Alan Watson, William Lamb is charged with the Aug. 12 burglary of Union Baptist Church, which also happens to be Lamb's birthday.

In that burglary, a flat screen TV, ukulele, acoustic guitar, DVD player, lighting system with controls and two guitars were stolen.

Those items were later recovered from broken-down car not too far from the church, but investigators could not confirm if the car was Lamb's.

Watson says other charges against Lamb are pending and that investigators have recovered 95 percent of the items stolen from the four churches.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is still asking people with information to come forward and call them at 478-272-1522.

