Man charged with fatal shooting near Macon Little Caesars

MACON, Ga. — A 20-year-old man is in custody on murder charges after turning himself in Friday morning.

According to a news release, warrants were issued for the arrest 20-year-old Jaqualin Fryer, and he turned himself in around 10 a.m. after being notified of the charges.

Fryer is charged with murder and additional arrests are pending in the case as the investigation continues.

The murder charge is the result of an incident that happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400-block of Pio Nono Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Little Caesars location in the shopping center.

29-year-old Kenneth Campbell left the parking lot and drove down Montpelier Avenue. At some point, he returned back to the scene after being shot while driving.

He crashed into a water main and deputies found him unresponsive in his car. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.