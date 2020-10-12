Man charged with murder after body found on Telfair County road

A 33-year-old man was found shot to death on Milan-Helena Road last week

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A Toombs County man faces charges of murder and aggravated assault after a fatal shooting.

According to the GBI, their Eastman office was requested by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation last Tuesday.

They say 33-year-old John Godsey, of Milan, was found dead on Milan-Helena Road in rural Telfair County.

An autopsy was conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, and it was found that Godsey’s cause of death was ‘multiple gunshot wounds.’

Then, on Thursday, Dec. 3, the suspected shooter was arrested in Albany. He’s identified as 27-year-old Westly Moore, of Vidalia.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.