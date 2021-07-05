x
Man charged with murder after body found under mattress in west Macon

A man walking on his normal route in the neighborhood saw an arm sticking out from under a mattress and called 911 earlier this month

MACON, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder after a body was found under a mattress at an illegal dump site in west Macon earlier this month.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigators interviewed and arrested 45-year-old Margaton Dudley on Friday.

He faces charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He is being held without bond.

Those charges stem from a homicide that happened on May 7. A man walking on Churchill Street in Macon found a body under a mattress and called 911.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Amond Norwood. Investigators think Norwood was fatally shot somewhere else and left at the illegal dump site.

