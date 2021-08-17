Man charged with murder after double fatal shooting in downtown Macon

He was arrested at an apartment complex in Atlanta

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man wanted for a downtown shooting that left two men dead is now in custody.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 22-year-old Jacorey Meadows at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

He was questioned and then taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

He also had outstanding warrants in an unrelated incident for three counts of aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony, and possession of marijuana.

Those murder charges are the result of a shooting that happened late July on the corner of Cherry Street and MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon.

It was reported to deputies there was a fight on the sidewalk that ended with gunfire.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis says that fight began in the vicinity of the Thirsty Turtle. He says the chaos moved down the street toward the corner of Cherry and MLK Boulevard outside of A Brooke Haven Lounge.

One man, 20-year-old Donovan Cason, died at the scene. A second man, 21-year-old Kabryan Johnson, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In the wake of the shooting, The Thirsty Turtle was served with an alcohol license revocation letter on behalf of the sheriff.

Mayor Lester Miller said he expects the Bibb County commission to take a look at their license after the 90-day suspension ends in October. Miller also said they'll probably take away the license for good.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.