DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Sunday night.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, the alleged killer was identified as Calvin Jones and he says Jones was recently released from a mental facility.

Jones got into an argument with his ex-wife, 38-year-old Jessica Balas, and his roommate, 33-year-old Cord Edgecomb.

Chatman says Jones then shot Balas and Edgecomb, and they both died later at a local hospital.

Chatman says the call came in around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday and Jones was the one who called the police.

Jones, Edgecomb, and Balas all lived at the home off of 217 North Elm.

Jones is charged with two counts of murder.

